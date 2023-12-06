Magic vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (11-9) take on the Orlando Magic (14-6) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and BSFL. The over/under for the matchup is set at 222.5.
Magic vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-4.5
|222.5
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- Orlando has played 10 games this season that have had more than 222.5 combined points scored.
- Orlando's average game total this season has been 224.2, 1.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, Orlando has put together a 15-5-0 record against the spread.
- The Magic have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (53.8%) in those games.
- This season, Orlando has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Magic vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Magic vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|11
|55%
|110.8
|225.1
|111.2
|221.2
|221.8
|Magic
|10
|50%
|114.3
|225.1
|110
|221.2
|224.1
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- Orlando has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests.
- The Magic have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 outings.
- Orlando has been better against the spread at home (9-2-0) than on the road (6-3-0) this year.
- The Magic put up an average of 114.3 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 111.2 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
- Orlando is 11-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall when it scores more than 111.2 points.
Magic vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|15-5
|2-1
|10-10
|Cavaliers
|8-12
|3-3
|10-10
Magic vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Magic
|Cavaliers
|114.3
|110.8
|15
|25
|11-1
|5-6
|11-1
|6-5
|110
|111.2
|6
|8
|9-0
|7-6
|8-1
|10-3
