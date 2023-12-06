The Cleveland Cavaliers (11-9) take on the Orlando Magic (14-6) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and BSFL. The over/under for the matchup is set at 222.5.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -4.5 222.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando has played 10 games this season that have had more than 222.5 combined points scored.

Orlando's average game total this season has been 224.2, 1.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Orlando has put together a 15-5-0 record against the spread.

The Magic have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (53.8%) in those games.

This season, Orlando has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Magic vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Magic vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 11 55% 110.8 225.1 111.2 221.2 221.8 Magic 10 50% 114.3 225.1 110 221.2 224.1

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

Orlando has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Magic have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 outings.

Orlando has been better against the spread at home (9-2-0) than on the road (6-3-0) this year.

The Magic put up an average of 114.3 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 111.2 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

Orlando is 11-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall when it scores more than 111.2 points.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Magic and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 15-5 2-1 10-10 Cavaliers 8-12 3-3 10-10

Magic vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Magic Cavaliers 114.3 Points Scored (PG) 110.8 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 11-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-6 11-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-5 110 Points Allowed (PG) 111.2 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 9-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-6 8-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-3

