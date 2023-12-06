Magic vs. Cavaliers December 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Orlando Magic (12-5), on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, go up against the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV:
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Magic Games
- November 29 at home vs the Wizards
- December 11 at home vs the Cavaliers
- December 1 at home vs the Wizards
- December 2 at the Nets
Magic Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Paolo Banchero gets the Magic 19.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Franz Wagner is putting up 19.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He's sinking 45.2% of his shots from the field and 29.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.
- The Magic are getting 15 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Cole Anthony this season.
- Jalen Suggs gives the Magic 12.4 points, 4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while putting up 1.9 steals (second in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Moritz Wagner is averaging 12.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is making 62.8% of his shots from the floor (fourth in NBA).
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Evan Mobley averages 16.3 points, 3.1 assists and 10.9 rebounds per game.
- Donovan Mitchell averages 28 points, 5.4 boards and 5.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.9 steals (second in league) and 0.5 blocks.
- Max Strus averages 14.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4 assists per contest, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 38.7% from downtown with 2.9 made treys per contest.
- Caris LeVert averages 15.5 points, 3.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds.
- Darius Garland puts up 19.4 points, 2.6 boards and 5.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Magic vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison
|Cavaliers
|Magic
|111.7
|Points Avg.
|112.6
|112.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|107.4
|47.9%
|Field Goal %
|46.9%
|35.1%
|Three Point %
|34%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.