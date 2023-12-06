The Orlando Magic (12-5), on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, go up against the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Magic Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Paolo Banchero gets the Magic 19.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Franz Wagner is putting up 19.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He's sinking 45.2% of his shots from the field and 29.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

The Magic are getting 15 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Cole Anthony this season.

Jalen Suggs gives the Magic 12.4 points, 4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while putting up 1.9 steals (second in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Moritz Wagner is averaging 12.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is making 62.8% of his shots from the floor (fourth in NBA).

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley averages 16.3 points, 3.1 assists and 10.9 rebounds per game.

Donovan Mitchell averages 28 points, 5.4 boards and 5.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.9 steals (second in league) and 0.5 blocks.

Max Strus averages 14.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4 assists per contest, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 38.7% from downtown with 2.9 made treys per contest.

Caris LeVert averages 15.5 points, 3.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Darius Garland puts up 19.4 points, 2.6 boards and 5.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Magic 111.7 Points Avg. 112.6 112.2 Points Allowed Avg. 107.4 47.9% Field Goal % 46.9% 35.1% Three Point % 34%

