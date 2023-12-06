Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Penguins on December 6, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Nikita Kucherov, Jake Guentzel and others when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amalie Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Lightning vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lightning vs. Penguins Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors (42 total points), having amassed 16 goals and 26 assists.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Stars
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|8
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|6
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Brayden Point is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) to the team.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Stars
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
Steven Stamkos Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
Steven Stamkos has 25 total points for Tampa Bay, with 10 goals and 15 assists.
Stamkos Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Stars
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Guentzel's nine goals and 19 assists in 24 games for Pittsburgh add up to 28 total points on the season.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Lightning
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 25
|1
|0
|1
|6
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
Sidney Crosby is one of the impact players on offense for Pittsburgh with 26 total points (1.1 per game), with 15 goals and 11 assists in 24 games.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Dec. 4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Lightning
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Predators
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|5
