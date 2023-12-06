The Tampa Bay Lightning (11-10-5), coming off a 4-0 win over the Dallas Stars, host the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-3) at Amalie Arena on Wednesday, December 6 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+. The Penguins fell to the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime in their most recent outing.

The Lightning have a 5-4-1 record over their last 10 contests. They have totaled 34 goals while conceding 32 in that time. On the power play, 34 opportunities have resulted in 11 goals (32.4% success rate).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which team will bring home the win in Wednesday's hockey action.

Lightning vs. Penguins Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final result of Lightning 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-130)

Lightning (-130) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Penguins (+1.5)

Lightning vs Penguins Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning are 1-5-6 in overtime matchups on their way to an 11-10-5 overall record.

Tampa Bay is 2-0-5 (nine points) in its seven games decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Lightning scored only one goal, they lost every time.

Tampa Bay finished 0-3-2 in the five games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).

The Lightning have scored three or more goals in 16 games (11-2-3, 25 points).

In the 11 games when Tampa Bay has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 5-4-2 record (12 points).

In the 14 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 7-6-1 (15 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in 12 games, going 4-4-4 to register 12 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 10th 3.35 Goals Scored 3.04 19th 28th 3.58 Goals Allowed 2.58 6th 17th 30.5 Shots 33.4 3rd 20th 31 Shots Allowed 31.6 22nd 2nd 31.03% Power Play % 10.45% 30th 11th 82.89% Penalty Kill % 84.93% 8th

Lightning vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

