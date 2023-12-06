The Tampa Bay Lightning's (11-10-5) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for a Wednesday, December 6 matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-3) at Amalie Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Nieto LW Out Undisclosed Noel Acciari C Out Lower Body Rickard Rakell RW Out Upper Body Chad Ruhwedel D Out Lower Body

Lightning vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Arena: Amalie Arena

Lightning Season Insights

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most goals in the NHL (87 total, 3.4 per game).

Its -6 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.

Penguins Season Insights

The Penguins have 73 goals this season (3.0 per game), 16th in the NHL.

Pittsburgh has one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 62 total goals (2.6 per game), sixth in the league.

They have the 11th-ranked goal differential in the league at +11.

Lightning vs. Penguins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-130) Penguins (+110) 6.5

