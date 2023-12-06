Kyle Lowry and the rest of the Miami Heat will be taking on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 144-129 loss to the Pacers (his last action) Lowry produced four points and eight rebounds.

In this article we will dive into Lowry's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.4 10.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 3.9 Assists 4.5 4.3 3.6 PRA -- 17.9 18.1 PR -- 13.6 14.5 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.2



Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, Lowry has made 3.1 field goals per game, which accounts for 7.3% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 4.7 threes per game, or 14.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Lowry's opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 102.1 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 19th in possessions per game with 99.8.

On defense, the Raptors have given up 112.5 points per game, which is 13th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Raptors have allowed 44.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the NBA.

Allowing 25.7 assists per game, the Raptors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Raptors are 13th in the NBA, allowing 12.3 makes per contest.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/28/2023 24 6 5 2 0 0 2 11/16/2022 36 19 1 2 4 1 1 10/24/2022 36 7 3 2 1 0 0 10/22/2022 37 17 2 6 3 0 1

