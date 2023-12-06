How to Watch Jacksonville vs. UCF on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jacksonville Dolphins (6-2) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the UCF Knights (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Jacksonville vs. UCF Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville Stats Insights
- The Dolphins' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is seven percentage points higher than the Knights have given up to their opponents (40.6%).
- Jacksonville is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
- The Knights are the rebounding team in the country, the Dolphins rank 138th.
- The Dolphins score an average of 77.3 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 69.6 the Knights allow to opponents.
- Jacksonville is 5-0 when it scores more than 69.6 points.
Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Jacksonville put up 66 points per game last season, 4.8 more than it averaged away (61.2).
- The Dolphins gave up 57.7 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 on the road.
- Jacksonville sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It had the same 3-point percentage at home and away (34%).
Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 91-90
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/29/2023
|Campbell
|W 62-48
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgia Southern
|W 81-79
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/11/2023
|@ South Carolina State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/14/2023
|Trinity Baptist
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
