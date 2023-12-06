The Jacksonville Dolphins (6-2) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the UCF Knights (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jacksonville vs. UCF Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville Stats Insights

The Dolphins' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is seven percentage points higher than the Knights have given up to their opponents (40.6%).

Jacksonville is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Knights are the rebounding team in the country, the Dolphins rank 138th.

The Dolphins score an average of 77.3 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 69.6 the Knights allow to opponents.

Jacksonville is 5-0 when it scores more than 69.6 points.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Jacksonville put up 66 points per game last season, 4.8 more than it averaged away (61.2).

The Dolphins gave up 57.7 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 on the road.

Jacksonville sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It had the same 3-point percentage at home and away (34%).

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule