The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Hillsborough County, Florida today, we've got what you need.

Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wharton High School at Plant City HS

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 6

6:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Plant City, FL

Plant City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Steinbrenner High School at Plant High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 6

6:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Conference: 7A - District 6

7A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Hillsborough High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 6

6:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

King High School at East Bay High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 6

6:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Gibsonton, FL

Gibsonton, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lennard High School at Tampa Bay Tech High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 6

6:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaither High School at Freedom High School - Tampa

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 6

6:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverview High School - Riverview at T R Robinson High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 6

6:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Spoto High School at Blake High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 6

6:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson High School at Strawberry Crest High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 6

6:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Dover, FL

Dover, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Middleton High School at Brandon High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 6

6:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Brandon, FL

Brandon, FL Conference: 5A - District 8

5A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Armwood High School at Bloomingdale High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 6

6:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Valrico, FL

Valrico, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chamberlain High School at Alonso High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 6

6:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tampa Catholic HS at Oak Ridge HS

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6

7:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

IMG Academy at Tampa Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6

7:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Leto High School at Largo High School