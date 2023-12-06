Player prop bet odds for Scottie Barnes, Jimmy Butler and others are available when the Toronto Raptors host the Miami Heat at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (with opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Heat vs. Raptors Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs Raptors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -164) 0.5 (Over: -159)
  • The 25.5-point over/under for Butler on Wednesday is 3.1 higher than his scoring average.
  • He has grabbed 5.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (5.5).
  • Butler averages four assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
  • Butler averages 1.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Get Butler gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kyle Lowry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
10.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -169)
  • Wednesday's over/under for Kyle Lowry is 10.5. That is 1.1 more than his season average.
  • He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 3.5.
  • Lowry has picked up 4.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Wednesday's over/under (4.5).
  • He has connected on 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -111)
  • The 19.6 points Barnes has scored per game this season is 0.1 more than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (19.5).
  • His per-game rebound average of 9.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (8.5).
  • Barnes has averaged 5.5 assists per game, which is the same as Wednesday's assist over/under.
  • Barnes has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Pascal Siakam Props
  • The 20.5-point prop bet for Pascal Siakam on Wednesday is 0.5 higher than his season scoring average (20).
  • His rebounding average -- 7.2 per game -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (7.5).
  • Siakam's assists average -- five -- is 0.5 higher than Wednesday's over/under (4.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.