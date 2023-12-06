Player prop bet odds for Scottie Barnes, Jimmy Butler and others are available when the Toronto Raptors host the Miami Heat at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (with opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Heat vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSSUN

TSN and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs Raptors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -164) 0.5 (Over: -159)

The 25.5-point over/under for Butler on Wednesday is 3.1 higher than his scoring average.

He has grabbed 5.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (5.5).

Butler averages four assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Butler averages 1.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Get Butler gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kyle Lowry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -169)

Wednesday's over/under for Kyle Lowry is 10.5. That is 1.1 more than his season average.

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 3.5.

Lowry has picked up 4.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Wednesday's over/under (4.5).

He has connected on 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -111)

The 19.6 points Barnes has scored per game this season is 0.1 more than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (19.5).

His per-game rebound average of 9.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (8.5).

Barnes has averaged 5.5 assists per game, which is the same as Wednesday's assist over/under.

Barnes has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Pascal Siakam Props

The 20.5-point prop bet for Pascal Siakam on Wednesday is 0.5 higher than his season scoring average (20).

His rebounding average -- 7.2 per game -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (7.5).

Siakam's assists average -- five -- is 0.5 higher than Wednesday's over/under (4.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.