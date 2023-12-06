The Miami Heat (11-9) are keeping their eye on six players on the injury report, including Bam Adebayo, heading into their Wednesday, December 6 matchup with the Toronto Raptors (9-11) at Scotiabank Arena, which begins at 7:30 PM ET.

The Heat's last outing was a 144-129 loss to the Pacers on Saturday. Jimmy Butler scored a team-leading 33 points for the Heat in the loss.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Tyler Herro SG Out Ankle 22.9 5 4.6 R.J. Hampton PG Out Knee 0 0 0 Dru Smith SG Out For Season Knee 4.3 1.6 1.6 Bam Adebayo C Questionable Hip 22.3 9.9 3.9 Josh Richardson SG Questionable Knee 10.5 2.6 3.1 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Back 6.5 2.7 1.5

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory), Gradey Dick: Questionable (Illness)

Heat vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

