Heat vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Toronto Raptors (9-11) play the Miami Heat (11-9) as only 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSSUN. The matchup's point total is set at 213.5.
Heat vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: TSN and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-2.5
|213.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 213.5 points in 14 of 20 games this season.
- The average over/under for Miami's contests this season is 225.1, 11.6 more points than this game's total.
- Miami has a 9-11-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Heat have won in two of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Miami has a record of 1-6 when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Miami has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Heat vs Raptors Additional Info
Heat vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 213.5
|% of Games Over 213.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|13
|65%
|111.2
|224.3
|112.5
|224.5
|222
|Heat
|14
|70%
|113.1
|224.3
|112
|224.5
|220.7
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Heat have gone over the total six times.
- This year, Miami is 2-6-0 at home against the spread (.250 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-5-0 ATS (.583).
- The Heat score just 0.6 more points per game (113.1) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (112.5).
- Miami has put together a 6-4 ATS record and a 7-3 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Heat vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|9-11
|3-4
|10-10
|Raptors
|11-9
|3-2
|10-10
Heat vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Heat
|Raptors
|113.1
|111.2
|17
|23
|6-4
|6-0
|7-3
|6-0
|112
|112.5
|12
|13
|5-6
|8-2
|7-4
|6-4
