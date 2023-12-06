The Toronto Raptors (9-11) play the Miami Heat (11-9) as only 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSSUN. The matchup's point total is set at 213.5.

Heat vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -2.5 213.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 213.5 points in 14 of 20 games this season.

The average over/under for Miami's contests this season is 225.1, 11.6 more points than this game's total.

Miami has a 9-11-0 record against the spread this season.

The Heat have won in two of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Miami has a record of 1-6 when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by bookmakers this season.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Heat vs Raptors Additional Info

Heat vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 213.5 % of Games Over 213.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 13 65% 111.2 224.3 112.5 224.5 222 Heat 14 70% 113.1 224.3 112 224.5 220.7

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Heat have gone over the total six times.

This year, Miami is 2-6-0 at home against the spread (.250 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-5-0 ATS (.583).

The Heat score just 0.6 more points per game (113.1) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (112.5).

Miami has put together a 6-4 ATS record and a 7-3 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Heat vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Heat and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 9-11 3-4 10-10 Raptors 11-9 3-2 10-10

Heat vs. Raptors Point Insights

Heat Raptors 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 111.2 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 6-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-0 7-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-0 112 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 5-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-2 7-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-4

