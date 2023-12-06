The Toronto Raptors (8-10) go head to head with the Miami Heat (10-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Heat vs. Raptors Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV:

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Heat Games

Heat Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Bam Adebayo gives the Heat 23.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 20.7 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. He's making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.5% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Kyle Lowry is averaging 9.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 45.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per game.

Jaime Jaquez gives the Heat 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while averaging 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Heat are getting 14.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Duncan Robinson this season.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Raptors Players to Watch

Scottie Barnes averages 18.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 38% from downtown with 1.9 made treys per game.

Pascal Siakam puts up 19.8 points, 5.2 assists and 7 rebounds per contest.

Dennis Schroder puts up 16.6 points, 2.9 boards and 6.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Jakob Poeltl averages 11 points, 2.4 assists and 8.6 boards.

OG Anunoby posts 15.1 points, 4.1 boards and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.4% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Raptors Heat 111.4 Points Avg. 110.6 112.6 Points Allowed Avg. 109.1 46.4% Field Goal % 46.4% 34.3% Three Point % 38.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.