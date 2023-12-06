Heat vs. Raptors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the Toronto Raptors (9-11) face the Miami Heat (11-9) at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSSUN.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Raptors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Heat vs. Raptors Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSSUN
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Heat vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Raptors Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Raptors (-2.5)
|213.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Raptors (-2.5)
|214.5
|-126
|+108
Heat vs Raptors Additional Info
|Raptors vs Heat Injury Report
|Raptors vs Heat Players to Watch
|Raptors vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
Heat vs. Raptors Betting Trends
- The Raptors' -26 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 111.2 points per game (23rd in the NBA) while allowing 112.5 per contest (13th in the league).
- The Heat outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game (posting 113.1 points per game, 17th in league, and allowing 112 per contest, 12th in NBA) and have a +22 scoring differential.
- The teams combine to score 224.3 points per game, 10.8 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams average 224.5 combined points per game, 11 more points than this contest's over/under.
- Toronto has compiled an 11-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Miami has compiled a 9-11-0 ATS record so far this year.
Heat and Raptors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Heat
|+4000
|+1400
|-
|Raptors
|+25000
|+10000
|-
