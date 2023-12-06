On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the Toronto Raptors (9-11) face the Miami Heat (11-9) at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSSUN.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Raptors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSSUN

TSN and BSSUN Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Heat vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Heat vs Raptors Additional Info

Heat vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors' -26 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 111.2 points per game (23rd in the NBA) while allowing 112.5 per contest (13th in the league).

The Heat outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game (posting 113.1 points per game, 17th in league, and allowing 112 per contest, 12th in NBA) and have a +22 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 224.3 points per game, 10.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams average 224.5 combined points per game, 11 more points than this contest's over/under.

Toronto has compiled an 11-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Miami has compiled a 9-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Heat and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +4000 +1400 - Raptors +25000 +10000 -

