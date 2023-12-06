Goga Bitadze's Orlando Magic hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last appearance, a 129-101 loss to the Nets, Bitadze tallied three points.

Let's look at Bitadze's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Goga Bitadze Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.7 6.7 Rebounds 6.5 6.0 7.1 Assists -- 1.8 2.4 PRA -- 14.5 16.2 PR -- 12.7 13.8



Goga Bitadze Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 4.8% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.6 per contest.

The Magic average the eighth-most possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 100.8 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers allow 111.2 points per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Cavaliers are 18th in the league, giving up 44.3 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers are ninth in the league, conceding 25.0 per game.

Goga Bitadze vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 21 7 7 1 0 2 0 4/4/2023 16 10 6 1 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.