Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gadsden County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Gadsden County, Florida today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Gadsden County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Leon High School at Robert F Munroe Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Quincy, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
