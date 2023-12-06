The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-4) will face the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Florida A&M vs. Presbyterian Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida A&M Top Players (2022-23)

Jaylen Bates: 9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Jordan Tillmon: 10.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Meren: 7.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Hantz Louis-Jeune: 5.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Byron Smith: 8.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Presbyterian Players to Watch

Marquis Barnett: 13.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.7 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.7 BLK Samage Teel: 14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Jonah Pierce: 8.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Kobe Stewart: 6.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Trevon Reddish: 5.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida A&M vs. Presbyterian Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Presbyterian Rank Presbyterian AVG Florida A&M AVG Florida A&M Rank 347th 63.2 Points Scored 58.6 361st 156th 69.5 Points Allowed 70 174th 278th 30 Rebounds 29.7 294th 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 315th 6 3pt Made 5.8 324th 333rd 10.8 Assists 9.7 357th 294th 13.1 Turnovers 15 350th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.