Florida A&M vs. Presbyterian December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-4) will face the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Florida A&M vs. Presbyterian Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Florida A&M Top Players (2022-23)
- Jaylen Bates: 9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jordan Tillmon: 10.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Meren: 7.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Hantz Louis-Jeune: 5.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Byron Smith: 8.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Presbyterian Players to Watch
- Marquis Barnett: 13.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Samage Teel: 14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Jonah Pierce: 8.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kobe Stewart: 6.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trevon Reddish: 5.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Florida A&M vs. Presbyterian Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Presbyterian Rank
|Presbyterian AVG
|Florida A&M AVG
|Florida A&M Rank
|347th
|63.2
|Points Scored
|58.6
|361st
|156th
|69.5
|Points Allowed
|70
|174th
|278th
|30
|Rebounds
|29.7
|294th
|96th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|315th
|6
|3pt Made
|5.8
|324th
|333rd
|10.8
|Assists
|9.7
|357th
|294th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|15
|350th
