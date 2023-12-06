Wednesday's game between the Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3) and Florida A&M Rattlers (0-5) going head to head at Templeton Physical Education Center has a projected final score of 74-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Presbyterian, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The game has no line set.

Florida A&M vs. Presbyterian Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Clinton, South Carolina

Clinton, South Carolina Venue: Templeton Physical Education Center

Florida A&M vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 74, Florida A&M 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida A&M vs. Presbyterian

Computer Predicted Spread: Presbyterian (-2.8)

Presbyterian (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.9

Presbyterian is 5-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Florida A&M's 1-2-0 ATS record. A total of five out of the Blue Hose's games this season have hit the over, and two of the Rattlers' games have gone over.

Florida A&M Performance Insights

The Rattlers are being outscored by 23.8 points per game, with a -119 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.0 points per game (347th in college basketball), and give up 86.8 per contest (360th in college basketball).

The 32.4 rebounds per game Florida A&M accumulates rank 219th in college basketball, 8.0 fewer than the 40.4 its opponents collect.

Florida A&M connects on 3.8 three-pointers per game (358th in college basketball) while shooting 27.5% from deep (333rd in college basketball). It is making 7.4 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 11.2 per game at 43.4%.

Florida A&M forces 11.8 turnovers per game (205th in college basketball) while committing 12.4 (215th in college basketball).

