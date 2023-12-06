The Miami Heat, Duncan Robinson included, match up versus the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 144-129 loss to the Pacers, Robinson totaled 17 points.

Now let's dig into Robinson's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.7 17.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 2.9 Assists 2.5 2.7 3.3 PRA -- 20 23.5 PR -- 17.3 20.2 3PM 2.5 3.1 3.5



Duncan Robinson Insights vs. the Raptors

Robinson has taken 10.7 shots per game this season and made 5.2 per game, which account for 11.2% and 11.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 3.1 threes per game, or 22.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Robinson's Heat average 99.8 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Raptors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 102.1 possessions per contest.

The Raptors concede 112.5 points per contest, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

The Raptors concede 44.1 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Raptors are ranked 15th in the NBA, allowing 25.7 per game.

The Raptors give up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

Duncan Robinson vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/28/2023 12 4 0 1 1 0 0 11/16/2022 15 0 3 3 0 0 0 10/24/2022 16 12 1 0 3 0 0 10/22/2022 15 8 3 0 2 0 0

