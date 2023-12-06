The Cleveland Cavaliers (11-9) take the court against the Orlando Magic (14-6) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and BSFL.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Magic vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 112 - Magic 111

Magic vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 4.5)

Magic (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-0.6)

Cavaliers (-0.6) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.1

The Cavaliers have been less successful against the spread than the Magic this year, tallying an ATS record of 8-12-0, as opposed to the 15-5-0 mark of the Magic.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Cleveland (3-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Orlando (2-1) does as the underdog (66.7%).

Orlando and its opponents have combined to top the point total in 50% of its games this season (10 of 20), the same percentage as Cleveland and its opponents (10 of 20).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Cavaliers are 7-6, while the Magic are 7-6 as moneyline underdogs.

Magic Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Magic are 15th in the league on offense (114.3 points scored per game) and sixth defensively (110 points conceded).

On the boards, Orlando is 17th in the league in rebounds (43.9 per game). It is best in rebounds allowed (39.9 per game).

At 25.7 assists per game, the Magic are 16th in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Orlando is fifth-worst in the league in committing them (14.9 per game). However it is second-best in forcing them (16 per game).

In 2023-24 the Magic are third-worst in the league in 3-point makes (10.6 per game) and rank 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).

