Anthony Cirelli will be on the ice when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Pittsburgh Penguins meet on Wednesday at Amalie Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Cirelli's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Cirelli has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 17:11 on the ice per game.

Cirelli has scored a goal in four of 25 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Cirelli has a point in nine of 25 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Cirelli has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 25 games played.

Cirelli has an implied probability of 50% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Cirelli has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 62 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 25 Games 3 11 Points 1 5 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

