Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alachua County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alachua County, Florida has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Alachua County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Interlachen JrSr High School at Oak Hall School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
