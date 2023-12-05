The Stetson Hatters (5-3) battle the Charlotte 49ers (4-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Stetson vs. Charlotte Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stetson Stats Insights

  • The Hatters have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, six percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the 49ers have averaged.
  • Stetson is 5-2 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
  • The 49ers are the rebounding team in the country, the Hatters rank 125th.
  • The Hatters score 13.2 more points per game (75.1) than the 49ers give up to opponents (61.9).
  • When it scores more than 61.9 points, Stetson is 5-0.

Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Stetson averaged 12 more points per game at home (83.9) than on the road (71.9).
  • The Hatters gave up fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than on the road (76.8) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Stetson made fewer 3-pointers away (9.8 per game) than at home (10.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (38%) than at home (39.8%) as well.

Stetson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ UCF W 85-82 Addition Financial Arena
11/29/2023 Coastal Georgia W 94-49 Edmunds Center
12/3/2023 @ Chicago State L 77-54 Jones Convocation Center
12/5/2023 @ Charlotte - Dale F. Halton Arena
12/10/2023 Johnson (FL) - Edmunds Center
12/17/2023 @ Omaha - Baxter Arena

