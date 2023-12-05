Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sarasota County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Sarasota County, Florida today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Sarasota County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sarasota Christian School at Babcock High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Babcock Ranch, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradenton Christian School at Cardinal Mooney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
