Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Polk County, Florida, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sebring HS at Discovery High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lake Alfred, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vanguard High School - Lake Wales at All Saints' Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Winter Haven, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bartow High School at Ridge Community HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Davenport, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at McKeel Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Gibson High School at The First Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mulberry High School at Tenoroc High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
