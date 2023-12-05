The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Orange County, Florida today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Timber Creek High School at Boone High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5

6:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Mary High School at Colonial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Conference: 7A - District 3

7A - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Harmony High School at Orlando Christian Prep HS

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Cloud HS at Dr. Phillips High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at West Orange High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Winter Garden, FL

Winter Garden, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Apopka High School at Altamonte Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Altamonte Springs, FL

Altamonte Springs, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Foundation Academy at Liberty High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Kissimmee, FL

Kissimmee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Titusville High School at University High School - Orlando

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Olympia High School at Osceola High School - Kissimmee

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Kissimmee, FL

Kissimmee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Gibson High School at The First Academy