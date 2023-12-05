Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Okaloosa County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Okaloosa County, Florida. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Okaloosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Walton Beach High School at Escambia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gulf Breeze High School at Crestview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Crestview, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay High School at Choctawhatchee High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
