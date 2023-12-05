Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Levy County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Levy County, Florida today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Levy County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Cedar Key School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Cedar Key, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chiefland High School at Bronson Middle-High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Bronson, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
