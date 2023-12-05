The injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) ahead of their matchup with the Phoenix Suns (12-8) currently has only one player. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5 from Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers head into this matchup after a 107-97 victory against the Rockets on Saturday. Anthony Davis totaled 27 points, 14 rebounds and three assists for the Lakers.

The Suns enter this contest on the heels of a 116-109 victory against the Grizzlies on Saturday. Devin Booker scored 34 points in the Suns' win, leading the team.

Lakers vs Suns Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 6 1 3

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Eric Gordon SG Out Knee 14.7 2.2 2.9 Bradley Beal SG Out Back 17.3 5.3 3.7

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily

TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lakers vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -1.5 223.5

