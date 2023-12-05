Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Hillsborough County, Florida? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

King High School at Middleton High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5

6:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Conference: 5A - District 8

5A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Leto High School at Plant High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5

6:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Newsome HS at Spoto High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5

6:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Riverview, FL

Riverview, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Freedom High School - Tampa at Tampa Bay Tech High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5

6:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Plant City HS at Riverview High School - Riverview

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5

6:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Riverview, FL

Riverview, FL Conference: 7A - District 7

7A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson High School at T R Robinson High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5

6:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Conference: 5A - District 8

5A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillsborough High School at Strawberry Crest High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5

6:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Dover, FL

Dover, FL Conference: 6A - District 10

6A - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

East Bay High School at Brandon High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5

6:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Brandon, FL

Brandon, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Durant High School at Bloomingdale High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5

6:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Valrico, FL

Valrico, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaither High School at Sickles High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5

6:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chamberlain High School at Wharton High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5

6:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Blake High School at Steinbrenner High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5

6:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Lutz, FL

Lutz, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside Christian School at Cambridge Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5

6:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

American Youth High School at Academy at the Lakes High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Land O Lakes, FL

Land O Lakes, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tampa Preparatory School at Dunedin High School