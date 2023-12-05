Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Highlands County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Highlands County, Florida? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Highlands County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sebring HS at Discovery High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lake Alfred, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Placid High School at LaBelle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: LaBelle, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
