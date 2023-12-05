Florida vs. Merrimack: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
The Merrimack Warriors (4-5) go up against the Florida Gators (4-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Merrimack matchup in this article.
Florida vs. Merrimack Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Florida vs. Merrimack Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Moneyline
|Merrimack Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida (-20.5)
|149.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Florida (-20.5)
|148.5
|-4500
|+1600
Florida vs. Merrimack Betting Trends
- Florida has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, games featuring the Gators have gone over the point total every time.
- Merrimack is 7-1-0 ATS this year.
- So far this season, four out of the Warriors' eight games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Florida Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Florida is 28th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (48th).
- The implied probability of Florida winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.
