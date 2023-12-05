The Florida Gators (4-3) face the Merrimack Warriors (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Florida vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network+

Florida Stats Insights

This season, the Gators have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6% higher than the 41% of shots the Warriors' opponents have made.

In games Florida shoots better than 41% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Warriors are the 250th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Gators sit at 29th.

The 84.1 points per game the Gators record are 13.5 more points than the Warriors give up (70.6).

When Florida puts up more than 70.6 points, it is 4-2.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Florida posted 11 more points per game (75.9) than it did on the road (64.9).

Defensively the Gators were better in home games last year, surrendering 67.1 points per game, compared to 69.9 on the road.

In terms of three-point shooting, Florida fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 25.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Florida Upcoming Schedule