How to Watch Florida vs. Merrimack on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Gators (4-3) face the Merrimack Warriors (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Florida vs. Merrimack Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV: SEC Network+
Florida Stats Insights
- This season, the Gators have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6% higher than the 41% of shots the Warriors' opponents have made.
- In games Florida shoots better than 41% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Warriors are the 250th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Gators sit at 29th.
- The 84.1 points per game the Gators record are 13.5 more points than the Warriors give up (70.6).
- When Florida puts up more than 70.6 points, it is 4-2.
Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Florida posted 11 more points per game (75.9) than it did on the road (64.9).
- Defensively the Gators were better in home games last year, surrendering 67.1 points per game, compared to 69.9 on the road.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Florida fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 25.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 86-71
|Barclays Center
|11/24/2023
|Baylor
|L 95-91
|Barclays Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 82-71
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|12/9/2023
|Richmond
|-
|FLA Live Arena
|12/14/2023
|East Carolina
|-
|RP Funding Center
