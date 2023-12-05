The No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) will try to continue a five-game winning run when they visit the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The Fighting Illini have taken four games in a row.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 16.8 percentage points higher than the 33.9% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.

Florida Atlantic has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 33.9% from the field.

The Owls are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini sit at first.

The Owls average 83.9 points per game, 25.3 more points than the 58.6 the Fighting Illini allow.

Florida Atlantic is 7-0 when scoring more than 58.6 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Florida Atlantic played better when playing at home last season, posting 82.1 points per game, compared to 75.9 per game in road games.

The Owls surrendered 64.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 67.5 on the road.

Florida Atlantic averaged 10.4 threes per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged when playing on the road (9.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% in home games and 38% on the road.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule