Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Flagler County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Flagler County, Florida and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Flagler County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Flagler Palm Coast High School at Father Lopez High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
