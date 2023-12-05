Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Escambia County, Florida, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Escambia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Walton Beach High School at Escambia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milton High School at Pensacola High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tate High School at West Florida High School - Tech
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola at Pine Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
