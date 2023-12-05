In Clay County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Nassau HS at St. Johns Country Day HS

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5

6:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Orange Park, FL

Orange Park, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fleming Island High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Orange Park, FL

Orange Park, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clay High School at Ridgeview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Orange Park, FL

Orange Park, FL Conference: 5A - District 3

5A - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Keystone Heights High School at Fort White High School