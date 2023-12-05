Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Citrus County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Citrus County, Florida? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Citrus County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crystal River High School at Lecanto High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lecanto, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Citrus High School at Weeki Wachee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Weeki Wachee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
