High school basketball competition in Bay County, Florida is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cottondale High School at Deane Bozeman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Panama City, FL

Panama City, FL Conference: 1A - District 3

1A - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Mosley High School at Arnold High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Panama City Beach, FL

Panama City Beach, FL Conference: 5A - District 1

5A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay High School at Choctawhatchee High School