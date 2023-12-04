In a Monday college basketball slate that includes plenty of compelling matchups, the Penn State Lady Lions versus the West Virginia Mountaineers is a game to see.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

North Florida Ospreys vs. Coppin State Eagles

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Physical Education Complex

Physical Education Complex Location: Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch North Florida vs. Coppin State

UC Riverside Highlanders vs. Dartmouth Big Green

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Venue: Edward Leede Arena

Edward Leede Arena Location: Hanover, New Hampshire

How to Watch UC Riverside vs. Dartmouth

Penn State Lady Lions vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: WVU Coliseum

WVU Coliseum Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

How to Watch Penn State vs. West Virginia

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks vs. East Carolina Pirates

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Venue: Minges Coliseum

Minges Coliseum Location: Greenville, North Carolina

How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. East Carolina

Northeastern Huskies vs. Syracuse Orange

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

JMA Wireless Dome Location: Syracuse, New York

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Syracuse

TV: ACC Network X

Towson Tigers vs. Liberty Lady Flames

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Liberty Arena

Liberty Arena Location: Lynchburg, Virginia

How to Watch Towson vs. Liberty

Houston Christian Huskies vs. Wichita State Shockers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Charles Koch Arena

Charles Koch Arena Location: Wichita, Kansas

How to Watch Houston Christian vs. Wichita State

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. SMU Mustangs

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Moody Coliseum

Moody Coliseum Location: Dallas, Texas

How to Watch UAPB vs. SMU

Nicholls Colonels vs. South Alabama Jaguars

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Mitchell Center

Mitchell Center Location: Mobile, Alabama

How to Watch Nicholls vs. South Alabama