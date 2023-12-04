The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Walton County, Florida today, we've got the information.

Walton County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Walton HS at Rutherford High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 4

5:30 PM CT on December 4 Location: Panama City, FL

Panama City, FL Conference: 4A - District 1

4A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

