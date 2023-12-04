Lightning vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 4
The Dallas Stars (14-5-3) visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-10-5), who have fallen in four in a row, on Monday, December 4 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+.
The Lightning's offense has totaled 30 goals in their last 10 games, while their defense has allowed 36 goals. They have registered 34 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored 11 goals (32.4%). They are 4-5-1 over those contests.
Here's our prediction for who will claim the victory in Monday's matchup.
Lightning vs. Stars Predictions for Monday
Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Stars 4, Lightning 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-120)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)
Lightning vs Stars Additional Info
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning have a record of 10-10-5 this season and are 1-5-6 in overtime matchups.
- Tampa Bay has earned nine points (2-0-5) in its seven games decided by one goal.
- This season the Lightning registered just one goal in three games and they lost every time.
- Tampa Bay has two points (0-3-2) in five games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.
- The Lightning have scored three or more goals 15 times, earning 23 points from those matchups (10-2-3).
- This season, Tampa Bay has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 11 games and picked up 12 points with a record of 5-4-2.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Tampa Bay is 7-6-1 (15 points).
- The Lightning have been outshot by opponents 11 times this season, and earned 10 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Lightning AVG
|Lightning Rank
|6th
|3.55
|Goals Scored
|3.32
|10th
|8th
|2.77
|Goals Allowed
|3.72
|30th
|21st
|29.9
|Shots
|30.8
|17th
|24th
|31.9
|Shots Allowed
|31.2
|20th
|11th
|22.73%
|Power Play %
|31.76%
|2nd
|3rd
|88.46%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.43%
|11th
Lightning vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
