The Coppin State Eagles (3-6) aim to break a three-game home losing skid when hosting the North Florida Ospreys (2-7) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN+

North Florida vs. Coppin State Scoring Comparison

The Ospreys put up an average of 70.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 64.8 the Eagles allow.

North Florida is 2-4 when it scores more than 64.8 points.

Coppin State is 3-3 when it allows fewer than 70.4 points.

The 55.6 points per game the Eagles put up are 15.7 fewer points than the Ospreys give up (71.3).

North Florida has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 55.6 points.

This season the Eagles are shooting 34.2% from the field, 10.1% lower than the Ospreys concede.

North Florida Leaders

Kaila Rougier: 12.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.8 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (18-for-55)

12.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.8 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (18-for-55) Jayla Adams: 8.4 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38)

8.4 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38) Lyric Swann: 11.3 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60)

11.3 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60) Emma Broermann: 8.4 PTS, 55.7 FG%

8.4 PTS, 55.7 FG% Selma Eklund: 7.7 PTS, 54.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

