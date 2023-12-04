How to Watch the North Florida vs. Coppin State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
The Coppin State Eagles (3-6) aim to break a three-game home losing skid when hosting the North Florida Ospreys (2-7) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.
North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Florida vs. Coppin State Scoring Comparison
- The Ospreys put up an average of 70.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 64.8 the Eagles allow.
- North Florida is 2-4 when it scores more than 64.8 points.
- Coppin State is 3-3 when it allows fewer than 70.4 points.
- The 55.6 points per game the Eagles put up are 15.7 fewer points than the Ospreys give up (71.3).
- North Florida has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 55.6 points.
- This season the Eagles are shooting 34.2% from the field, 10.1% lower than the Ospreys concede.
North Florida Leaders
- Kaila Rougier: 12.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.8 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (18-for-55)
- Jayla Adams: 8.4 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38)
- Lyric Swann: 11.3 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60)
- Emma Broermann: 8.4 PTS, 55.7 FG%
- Selma Eklund: 7.7 PTS, 54.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
North Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|L 73-60
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|11/29/2023
|Warner
|W 68-51
|UNF Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 84-65
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ Coppin State
|-
|Physical Education Complex
|12/13/2023
|Piedmont
|-
|UNF Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
