Will Nikita Kucherov Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 4?
Can we anticipate Nikita Kucherov scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Dallas Stars at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Kucherov stats and insights
- Kucherov has scored in nine of 24 games this season, and had multiple goals in six of those games.
- In one game against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted six of them.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus 14 assists.
- He takes 4.6 shots per game, and converts 12.9% of them.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 61 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.7 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Kucherov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|21:47
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|24:10
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|22:50
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|19:41
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|6
|2
|4
|20:30
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|21:00
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|22:08
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|3
|2
|1
|22:36
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|23:08
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:46
|Away
|L 5-0
Lightning vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
