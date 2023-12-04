Lightning vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (10-10-5, on a four-game losing streak) host the Dallas Stars (14-5-3) at Amalie Arena. The game on Monday, December 4 starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+.
Lightning vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Lightning (-110)
|Stars (-110)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have been a moneyline favorite 12 times this season, and have finished 5-7 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a record of 5-8 (winning 38.5%).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Lightning a 52.4% chance to win.
- Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 18 times.
Lightning vs Stars Additional Info
Lightning vs. Stars Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|83 (4th)
|Goals
|78 (11th)
|93 (31st)
|Goals Allowed
|61 (7th)
|27 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (16th)
|13 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (2nd)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests Tampa Bay has gone 4-5-1 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.
- Four of Tampa Bay's past 10 games hit the over.
- The Lightning have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Lightning's goals per game average is 0.9 lower than their season-long average.
- The Lightning's 83 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Lightning are ranked 31st in league play in goals against this season, having given up 93 total goals (3.7 per game).
- Their goal differential (-10) ranks them 25th in the NHL.
