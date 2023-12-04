Lightning vs. Stars Injury Report Today - December 4
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-10-5), which currently has only one player listed, as the Lightning ready for their matchup with the Dallas Stars (14-5-3) at Amalie Arena on Monday, December 4 at 7:00 PM ET.
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Conor Sheary
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Lightning vs. Stars Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Lightning Season Insights
- The Lightning score the fourth-most goals in the league (83 total, 3.3 per game).
- Its -10 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.
Stars Season Insights
- With 78 goals (3.6 per game), the Stars have the NHL's eighth-best offense.
- Dallas' total of 61 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is seventh-best in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +17, they are eighth-best in the league.
Lightning vs. Stars Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-110)
|Stars (-110)
|6
