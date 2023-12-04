Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsborough County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Hillsborough County, Florida is happening today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brooks-DeBartolo Collegiate High School at Lakeside Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayshore Christian High School at Carrollwood Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.