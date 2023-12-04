Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Duval County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Duval County, Florida today, we've got what you need.
Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Keystone Heights High School at Old Plank Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Beaches Chapel School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Neptune Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Coast Christian High School at Seacoast Christian HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Global Outreach Charter Academy at San Jose Prep
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Terry Parker High School at West Nassau HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Callahan, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
