Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Broward County, Florida? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hallandale High School at Hollywood Hills High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4

7:30 PM ET on December 4 Location: Hollywood, FL

Hollywood, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

South Plantation High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School