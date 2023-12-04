Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brevard County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Brevard County, Florida today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Astronaut High School at Bayside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Palm Bay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merritt Island High School at Satellite High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Satellite Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palm Bay High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Palm Bay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Viera High School at Melbourne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockledge High School at Jones High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.