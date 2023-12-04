The Tampa Bay Lightning, Brayden Point among them, meet the Dallas Stars on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Does a wager on Point interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Brayden Point vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Point Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Point has averaged 20:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -7.

Point has scored a goal in a game eight times this season over 25 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Point has a point in 15 games this year (out of 25), including multiple points eight times.

Point has an assist in 12 of 25 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability that Point goes over his points prop total is 36.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Point going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.6%.

Point Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 61 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 25 Games 3 30 Points 0 12 Goals 0 18 Assists 0

